It wasn’t that long ago that Hwang Dong-hyuk didn’t seem up for more Squid Game, telling Variety, “It is quite tiring just thinking about it.” Then, the show exploded in popularity around the world, becoming Netflix’s most watched show. The creator soon warmed to the idea of doing a second season. Now, Hwang says he’s even in talks for a third.



“I’m in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3,” Hwang told Korean broadcaster KBS (via The Korea Times). “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

“We are aware that everyone is waiting [for the next season to come out] so we’re all trying to think positively about the creation of the next season,” Hwang added (via Korea JoongAng Daily).



This is the first time Hwang has mentioned a possible third season. I wonder if the inevitable video game, Hollywood remake, and comic book adaptations are forthcoming, too?



Previously, Hwang had talked about season two and has provided some more details on what to expe ct . Check out more below



Season one ended with Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, standing in line to board a plane to see his daughter, but then turning around. That, apparently, isn’t the last we’ll see of the character.



“It’s in my head right now,” Hwang told AP in November, adding that he was currently in the planning process. “But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”



“So I will promise you this... Gi-hun will come back. He’ll do something for the world.”

What exactly? Well, now Hwang is being slight more concrete. “It will be centered about Seong Gi-hun,” he recently told KBS (via Korea JoongAng Daily). “The overall narrative will center around the people Gi-hun meets, and the people that he will be chasing after.”

And doing something for the world.



Back in October, Hwang told The Times that the police angle was something he was possibly interested in exploring further in the second season.

I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things—there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more.

So, h ow much longer until there’s talk about season four?

