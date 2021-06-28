Square Enix's Mana Series Getting An Anime, New Console Game, And New Smartphone Release

Screenshot : Square Enix

This weekend, Square Enix held a Mana livestream, which announced a slew of new stuff. Great news if you’re a Mana fan!



The stream was to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. The first Mana game was released in 1991, but under the English title Final Fantasy Adventure. It wasn’t until 1993 that the series spawned a totally new series with Secret of Mana. The rest was gaming history.

During this weekend’s livestream, a new anime was announced called Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal.

Screenshot : Square Enix

The show will be produced by Warner Bros. Japan with animation duties handled by digital studio Graphinica, as well as Yokohama Animation Laboratory. More info will be announced at a later date, but the anime is aimed at an international market. The release date is still TBA.



You can see key art in the above image. A Mana manga was published in the early 2000s, but an anime really seems overdue, no? I think so!

The reveals didn’t stop there: a new Mana game was also announced as being in development for home consoles, but do note that the game is still a good way off . The most recent Mana game to hit consoles was Trials of Mana, which was released last year. In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s previous coverage right here.

That wasn’t the only Mana title revealed during the livestream, as a title bound for smart devices was also announced. Called Echoes of Mana, the game is an action role-playing game.

Screenshot : Square Enix

The free-to-play game is headed to iOS and Android.



Have a look at screenshots below:

Screenshot : Square Enix

Screenshot : Square Enix

Echoes of Mana will get support in a variety of languages, including Japanese (of course ) as well as German, French, Korean, traditional Chinese characters, and English. The game will be released next year.

