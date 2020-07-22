Square Enix Wants To Release Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 As Soon As It Can

Screenshot : Square Enix

In April, Square Enix released Final Fantasy VII Remake. While speaking with Weekly Famitsu, the game’s developers revealed that p art 2 is currently in production, picking up where the first remake left off.



“While we are earnestly working on it [p art 2],” co-director Naoki Hamaguchi told Famitsu, “we may make you wait, but please look forward to it.”

While it sounds like developing the sequel will take time, I do not assume it will take nearly as long as the first Final Fantasy VII Remake entry, which was announced in 2015. That is, I hope not!

“We are very aware of the voices saying they want to continue asap,” added director Tetsuya Nomura. “We would like to get it out asap, but we are also keeping an eye on quality. For the next one, because we want players to enjoy something that’s even higher quality than the current one, we ask that you wait a little longer, even though we are trying to release the game as quickly as we can.” Nomura added that when the next entry is announced, he thinks Square Enix will better be able to convey its plans for the future.

According to producer Yoshinori Kitase, “The story of the new Final Fantasy VII has just started. Please look forward to how things unfold.”

