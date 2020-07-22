Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Square Enix Wants To Release Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 As Soon As It Can

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:final fantasy
Illustration for article titled Square Enix Wants To Release iFinal Fantasy VII Remake/i Part 2 As Soon As It Can
Screenshot: Square Enix
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
In April, Square Enix released Final Fantasy VII Remake. While speaking with Weekly Famitsu, the game’s developers revealed that part 2 is currently in production, picking up where the first remake left off.

“While we are earnestly working on it [part 2],” co-director Naoki Hamaguchi told Famitsu, “we may make you wait, but please look forward to it.”

While it sounds like developing the sequel will take time, I do not assume it will take nearly as long as the first Final Fantasy VII Remake entry, which was announced in 2015. That is, I hope not!

“We are very aware of the voices saying they want to continue asap,” added director Tetsuya Nomura. “We would like to get it out asap, but we are also keeping an eye on quality. For the next one, because we want players to enjoy something that’s even higher quality than the current one, we ask that you wait a little longer, even though we are trying to release the game as quickly as we can.” Nomura added that when the next entry is announced, he thinks Square Enix will better be able to convey its plans for the future.

According to producer Yoshinori Kitase, “The story of the new Final Fantasy VII has just started. Please look forward to how things unfold.”

In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Final Fantasy VII Remake review right here. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Fieryrebirth
Fieryrebirth

I need to stop being bitter over it, but, I see it: I recognize their passion and devotion to this project. Now, if they were to uphold such endeavors for a FF6 “Remake” Square may...just may successfully eliminate my cynicism towards them.