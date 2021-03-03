Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Kotaku EastJapan

Square Enix Launches Official Final Fantasy XIV Masks In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Square Enix Launches Official Final Fantasy XIV Masks In Japan
Image: Square Enix
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Merchandising! Square Enix loves to do it. And with lots of people wearing masks in Japan, the Tokyo-based game maker saw an opportunity.

As Famitsu reports, pre-orders for Final Fantasy XIV masks kicked off this week, including one emblazoned with the FFXIV meteor:

Illustration for article titled Square Enix Launches Official Final Fantasy XIV Masks In Japan
Image: Square Enix
As well as one covered with job icons:

Illustration for article titled Square Enix Launches Official Final Fantasy XIV Masks In Japan
Image: Square Enix
The masks, which are made from cotton, polyester and polyurethane, are each priced at 1,000 yen ($9.35). And if that’s not enough (it’s not, apparently!), Square Enix is also releasing a 2,500 yen ($23.40) mask case. 

Illustration for article titled Square Enix Launches Official Final Fantasy XIV Masks In Japan
Image: Square Enix
Whatever gets people to wear masks, really! 

 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

rogueindy
rogueIndy

Mask case.