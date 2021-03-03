Square Enix Launches Official Final Fantasy XIV Masks In Japan

Image : Square Enix

Merchandising! Square Enix loves to do it. And with lots of people wearing masks in Japan, the Tokyo-based game maker saw an opportunity.



As Famitsu reports, pre-orders for Final Fantasy XIV masks kicked off this week, including one emblazoned with the FFXIV meteor:

As well as one cover ed with job icons:

The masks, which are made from cotton, polyester and polyurethane, are each priced at 1,000 yen ($9.35) . And if that’s not enough (it’s not, apparently !), Square Enix is also releasing a 2,500 yen ($23.40) mask case.



Whatever gets people to wear masks, really!





