Kotaku EastJapan

Square Enix Launches A Photobook Service In Japan For Final Fantasy XIV

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Square Enix Launches A Photobook Service In Japan For Final Fantasy XIV
Image: Square Enix
If photo books are good enough to revive your digital pics, then surely the same goes for your life in Final Fantasy XIV.

In Japan, Square Enix is rolling out a new service called Final Fantasy XIV Custom Order Photobook: Memories of Light. It works like Apple’s photobooks, but with in-game screenshots that customers lay out in book form.

Illustration for article titled Square Enix Launches A Photobook Service In Japan For Final Fantasy XIV
Image: Square Enix

Custom stamps can also be used in the design.

Illustration for article titled Square Enix Launches A Photobook Service In Japan For Final Fantasy XIV
Image: Square Enix
It’s also possible to make an original cover for an additional charge.

Illustration for article titled Square Enix Launches A Photobook Service In Japan For Final Fantasy XIV
Image: Square Enix
Priced at 3,960 yen ($37), the standard book is 5-7/8 inches x 8-1/4 inches with 48 full-color pages. The custom cover versions with matte or gloss finish are 4,510 yen ($42).

The service kicks off today in Japan. There’s no word if it will ever be expanded internationally.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

