Kotaku EastJapan

Square Enix Cafes Are Covered In Final Fantasy VII Remake

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:final fantasy
98
Photo: sqex_cafe
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Square Enix has rolled out a handful of cafes to serve food, sling drinks and showcase its games. There are no better places to plaster in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

It’s not only the Square Enix Cafe in Tokyo and Osaka but also the Artnia Square Enix restaurant in Shinjuku that is covered in FFVII. Plus, there’s even a special location in Tokyo Skytree for people to enjoy yogurt beverages named after Tifa as well as bean-paste Moogle-shaped buns shaped while looking out over the metropolis below.

Final Fantasy VII Remake cafes.

Advertisement

Please be excited. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

