Splitscreen co-host Kirk Hamilton just posted this arrangement of the theme from The Secret of Monkey Island. It features a bunch of different instruments, including what he tells me is his first ever recorded pennywhistle solo. It also appears to feature several clones of Kirk.
Share This Story
About the author
Stephen Totilo
Editor-in-Chief. Playing: Luigi's Mansion 3, Destiny 2, Division 2 (need to get back to RDR2, Iconoclasts, Arkham Origins, Doom, Sushi Striker, Samus Returns, AC Odyssey, Breakpoint, and Outer Wilds)