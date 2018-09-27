Today on Highlight Reel we have familiar mosques, Rainbow Six moments, Yakuza manners and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Horizon Zero Dawn - Keep the street clean - Horizon Zero Dawn™ - FullMetaL
- Mafia III - everything back to normal - Daniel Nyland
- Battlefield V Beta - Double Headshot - John Low
- SCUM - Being Chased by the Black Void - Lofty
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - Yakuza are maybe too polite. - TokageDemon
- Condemned: Criminal Origins - koffee12903
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - What are they so afraid of? - Tomasz
- PUBG - Mad Kaz - HornAdama
- PUBG - if that was me I would have been so fucking mad 😎😫🤣 - DubbleJumpChump
- Rainbow Six Siege - No hole is small enough for Ash - FeelsGoodBison
- Rainbow Six Siege - Assassin’s Creed in Siege - DesertDispatcher /louis_v_blipper Spider-Man - Savior or Killer - Fareast Binsteera
- Spider-Man - I was playing Spider-Man when I noticed a building that looked familiar… - theRobertPagan
- Spider-Man - Crosswalk Signal Vortex? - Keoni
- Spider-Man - Stealth-mode activate! IndieMax
- Spider-Man -_20180926143618 - (direct file) phoenixhammer890
- Spider-Man - Timing is everything - KINGF1
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!