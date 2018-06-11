Everything in the world might be bad, but if nothing else, the last couple years have made it official: Spider-Man is good again.



Today during Sony’s E3 press conference, Insomniac showed off a demo of its upcoming Spider-Man game. It centered on a conflict between Spidey and Electro in a prison. After downing the helicopter Spider-Man rode in on, Electro freed a bunch of prisoners, super villain Rhino and Scorpion among them. Spider-Man proclaimed that was “trapped in a prison with every villain he’s put away in the last eight years.”

Spider-Man proceeded to beat up soon random goons—demonstrating more of the acrobatic combat that looked so impressively in-character last year—then chased Electro outside, leading to a high-flying sequence in which he had to dodge storms of Electro’s bolts.

Eventually, they made it up to a helicopter landing pad, where Rhino, Vulture, and Scorpion joined them. Mister Negative then showed up in a helicopter. This led to a wild brawl, albeit one that took the form of a cut-scene. Ultimately, Spidey got the shit beaten out of him and found himself at death’s door—only for someone to show up and get everybody’s attention.

“Wait,” Spider-Man weakly mumbled. “You?”

Then the demo ended. Spider-Man will be out on September 7.