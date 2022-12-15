It looks like Spider-Man fans are going to have a busy year in 2023, as Insomniac has confirmed Spider-Man 2 will launch on PlayStation 5 next fall.



The studio confirmed as much as part of a PlayStation Blog post highlighting games coming out in 2023, which included a statement from Creative Director Bryan Intihar:

“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers,” Intihar says. “Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

Advertisement

Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to the 2018 open-world game that launched on PS4. Itwas later ported to PS5 as part of a package deal with spin-off sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the latter of which joined its predecessor on PC last month. Both games featured Peter Parker and Miles Morales as their primary playable characters, and the sequel will feature both in starring roles.

Venom will also be making an appearance in the sequel as an antagonist after being teased in both games, but it seems like he’ll be tied to the character of Harry Osborn, rather than Eddie Brock as seen in most iterations. Harry was portrayed by Scott Porter in the original game, but will be recast in the sequel because of what Porter described as an age difference that was “too much to overcome,” as Insomniac decided to go “photo-real” with its characters.

Insomniac’s project is the big video game event for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, but both characters are also starring in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse next year, which is set to premiere in theaters on June 2. From the looks of it, the film is using the multiverse aspect to bring in Insomniac’s version of the hero, as his distinctive costume was spotted in the latest trailer earlier this week.