Spectrier Kicks So Hard That It Knocks Souls Out Of Bodies

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Spectrier !

Type: Ghost



Average Height: 6' 07”

Average Weight: 98.1 lbs

First Added In Generation VIII

Out there, in the dark fields under the night sky, you may come across a majestic and magical horse-like Pokemon simply known as Spectrier. It has a long, flowing purple mane and it gracefully travels around the world, scaring many who come upon it. It will also kick you so hard that your soul pops out of your body like a squirt of hot cheese out an overstuffed burrito.

Spectrier is a very clunky name for a very new Pokemon. This majestic soul kicker was added in the Crown Tundra DLC for Sword and Shield. For the first time in a long time, this dumb series is sort of relevant and fresh. Don’t get used to it!

According to Bulbapedia and Pokedex entries, Spectrier (I hate typing that name out...) is a horse-like Pokemon who prefers isolation and silence. It is often seen running around alone at night and will sometimes steal the souls of sleeping people and creatures as it runs by, which just seems like Spectrier being a jerk for no reason. That makes sense too, because it’s also thought that this horse is very proud and arrogant. I’d probably be proud and arrogant too if I could kick people so hard their souls fly out.

If you look closely at Spectrier’s hooves you might notice that they seem to be floating, with a gap between the legs and hooves. This isn’t spooky to me, instead, it appears like the poor horse hasn’t fully rendered yet. Someone, please help this poor horse completely render.

Random Facts

According to Bulbapedia

While it looks powerful, majestic, and scary, it is still a horse. So it does in fact love carrots. Maybe give it one and it won’t kick your ghostly soul into the fucking sun?

A Pokemon named Calyrex has supposedly tamed Spectrier and even been able to ride it on occasion.

Best Comment From Last Week

“And then there’s Mystery Dungeon Dusknoir, who’s basically the terminator, except the timeline he’s fighting to preserve is even more horrifying.” -Zap Rowsdower

I might need to play Mystery Dungeon...

(I have too many other games to play. I will never play this. But I’ll look it up and read about it!)

Note: That was our last creepy Pokemon for this Halloween month! Next week we return to normal, which is still often creepy and disturbing, but with fewer ghosts.

