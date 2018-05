With the NES Classic and the Famicom Mini both going on sale again, Nintendo is also releasing a special miniature console to mark the 50th anniversary of manga magazine Weekly Jump.



The gold-colored Nintendo Classic Mini Famicon features twenty Famicom games that were based on Weekly Jump manga.



Priced at 7,980 yen ($73), the manga-themed Famicom Mini will be released on July 7 in Japan.

No word on an international release.