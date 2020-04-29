Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Nathan Grayson
Filed to:valorant
valorantriot gameskotakucoreharassmenttoxicitysexismmetapost
1
Save
Image: Riot Games

Speaking to Kotaku, Riot has reaffirmed its commitment to snuffing out Valorant harassment issues asap, but stopped short of detailing future plans. “We know this is a hard problem to tackle, and will take time, but I’d feel irresponsible accepting this as the status quo,” executive producer Anna Donlon said in an email. Read more in my updated story.

Advertisement

 

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Knife Child Terrorizes Local Sector

Modern Warfare's Massive Updates Are Gobbling Up Players' Hard Drives

I'm Playing Animal Crossing Wrong, And It's Good, Actually

The Best Strategy Games On PC