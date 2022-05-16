Mark Zhang is an artist from China.
The kind of stuff I default to with this feature is normally lavish environmental art, or highly detailed character pieces. So tonight we’re taking a break and just enjoying the blissful simplicity of these spaceship doodles, which have so much life and personality I can almost hear cute little spaceship sounds bubbling off the screen while I look at them.
You can see more of Zhang’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
