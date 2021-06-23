Space Jam Sequel Getting A Tie-In Beat 'Em Up Game

Ok, but where is he getting the electricity to power all this stuff if he lives in a hole? Screenshot : Xbox

Today, Xbox announced that Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a beat ‘em up tie-in game that will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 1.



In Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game players can take control of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, or LeBron James and fight their way through hordes of goons using power-ups and special abilities. The game was inspired by the old-school arcade beat ‘em ups of yore like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Simpsons.



Xbox ( YouTube

Space Jam: A New Legacy — The Game started as a contest in which Xbox asked fans to submit art for what a new Space Jam arcade game might look like. Xbox then took the winners’ ideas and used them to create the final game with help from the developers at Digital Eclipse. Two winners were chosen and will receive a sweet-ass prize package including signed memorabilia, a private screening of the film, and their name in the game’s credits.



The sequel to 1996’s iconic Looney Tunes/NBA crossover movie Space Jam, 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy follows sports legend LeBron James as he and his son try to basketball their way out of a video game controlled by an evil AI played by Don Cheadle. Along the way, James and his son get help from the Looney Tunes squad featuring Bugs, Daffy Duck, and furry awakening instigator Lola Bunny. This is not the first time a Space Jam movie got a tie-in game. Akklaim Entertainment, makers of the “Boom! Shakalak-ing” NBA Jam, made a 3-on-3 basketball game inspired by the 1996 Space Jam.



Image : Xbox

In addition to the new game, Xbox is offering three admittedly cool-looking exclusive Xbox controllers inspired by the movie. They’ll be available on Amazon and the Microsoft store for a limited time starting July 8.



Space Jam: A New Legacy —The Game will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on July 1 before going free-to-play for everyone on July 15.



