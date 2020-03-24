Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:call of duty
South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee has rated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. The country’s ratings board often inadvertently leaks unannounced games it rates. This is probably no exception. [Thanks Sang for the tip!)

