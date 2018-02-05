Capcom has laid off a significant number of staff in its Vancouver office as part of a shift that saw the company cancel an unannounced project and cut scope on the next Dead Rising, according to a person familiar with the company as well as various posts on social media.

The source, who spoke anonymously so as not to risk their career, said around 50 people were laid off as part of a reorganization aimed to streamline the company and wrangle the next Dead Rising, which had been over-scoped and under-staffed (as many video games are). Per Linkedin, Capcom Vancouver had around 250 employees. The studio is best known for developing the second, third, and fourth games in Capcom’s humorous zombie-killing series.

The unannounced game, which was a very early prototype and had not yet been greenlit, was envisioned as a third-person action-adventure game set in an alternate reality version of New York, the source said.

Capcom Vancouver also works on mobile games including last year’s Puzzle Fighter and other unannounced projects.

Capcom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.