Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
1
Save
Screenshot: Sony

Sony will finally release the PlayStation 5 in mainland China during the next quarter. As analyst Daniel Ahmad points out, players in the country have already been importing the console from abroad. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

jilkon
Jilkon

Maybe they should fulfill demand everywhere else before starting to ship to another enormous market? Just a thought.