News

Sony Teases God Of War Sequel For 2021

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Illustration for article titled Sony Teases iGod Of War/i Sequel For 2021
Image: Sony

Today, during its PlayStation 5 showcase, Sony teased a new God of War for PlayStation 5.

A vanishingly brief trailer displayed the God of War logo with runes in it. You could then hear (but not see) Kratos saying “You must prepare yourself.” After that, the words “Ragnarok is coming” appeared on the screen in a font worryingly close to the Papyrus variant used in James Cameron’s Avatar.

I’m sure Ragnarok will be a wonderful time for all involved. It’s coming sometime in 2021 (and also in the game).

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

mortal-dictata
Mortal Dictata

Pretty sure this is the new Stargate SG-1 game actually. Clearly heard Teal’c talking there.