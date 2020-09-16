Sony Teases God Of War Sequel For 2021

Image : Sony

Today, during its PlayStation 5 showcase, Sony teased a new God of War for PlayStation 5.



A vanishingly brief trailer displayed the God of War logo with runes in it. You could then hear (but not see) Kratos saying “You must prepare yourself.” After that, the words “Ragnarok is coming” appeared on the screen in a font worryingly close to the Papyrus variant used in Jame s Cameron’s Avatar.

I’m sure Ragnarok will be a wonderful time for all involved. It’s coming sometime in 2021 (and also in the game).