Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Entertainment

Sony Didn't Let Jonah Hill's Character In Superbad Use A PlayStation Because He Was Too 'Vile'

Co-writer Seth Rogen says Sony wasn't a fan of the character inspired by him in the 2007 comedy

playstation
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Sony Didn&#39;t Let Jonah Hill&#39;s Character In Superbad Use A PlayStation Because He Was Too &#39;Vile&#39;
Image: Sony Pictures / PlayStation / Kotaku

2007's Superbad was a massive hit comedy film starring Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as two virgin teens trying to party and get laid before graduation. In the movie, Hill’s character is such a shitty dirtbag that Sony, which was producing the film, made it very clear that he can’t touch a PlayStation at any point in the film.

Suggested Reading

Get Rich Quick In Avowed With Our Totally Legal Scheme
Freaky Friday 2's First Trailer Doubles The Body Swapping
The Super Nintendo Now Runs Infinitesimally Faster Than It Did 35 Years Ago And Players Are Trying To Find Out Why
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Suggested Reading

Get Rich Quick In Avowed With Our Totally Legal Scheme
Freaky Friday 2's First Trailer Doubles The Body Swapping
The Super Nintendo Now Runs Infinitesimally Faster Than It Did 35 Years Ago And Players Are Trying To Find Out Why
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

In a recent red carpet interview with Rotten Tomatoes, shared on TikTok, Superbad’s co-writer Seth Rogen was asked to share the weirdest or funniest studio note he’s ever received while making a movie. The comedian then shared a story about a moment in Superbad that involved a character playing video games, and how worried Sony was that the scene would include a PlayStation console.

Advertisement

Related Content

Sony Explains Why The PS Portal Ain’t The Vita 2
9 Things We Just Learned About Sony’s Big Playstation Plans

Related Content

Sony Explains Why The PS Portal Ain’t The Vita 2
9 Things We Just Learned About Sony’s Big Playstation Plans

“On Superbad, we were told, Sony made the movie, Jonah Hill’s character Seth was so reprehensible to the studio that they were like—there’s a scene where they’re playing video games—and they’re like, ‘Jonah can’t touch a PlayStation,’” said Rogen on the SXSW red carpet.

Advertisement

“And they’re like, ‘We can’t have him interact with our products as a character, because [he’s] too vile a character.’” The funniest part about all of this is that Hill’s character in Superbad, Seth, is directly inspired by Rogen as a teenager. So Sony was negging Rogen himself.

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘It’s based on me. That’s very insulting.’ But we accommodated them, ultimately,” said Rogen as he laughed.

Superbad would end up being a huge box office hit when it landed in theaters in 2007. The movie cost around $20 million to produce, but earned $170 million at the box office. It also spawned some memes and jokes that nearly 20 years later are still floating around via t-shirts sold at mall kiosks and Hot Topics. And yes, Superbad is nearly 20 years old. Sorry.

Sony Pictures

.