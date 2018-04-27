Sony’s profit increased 18 percent during the 2017 financial year. According to Sony, this was due to increased PS4 game sales and PlayStation Plus subscribers as well as the foreign exchange rate. Console sales dipped slightly with Sony selling 19 million PS4s worldwide, which was a million less than the previous year.
