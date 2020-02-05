Sony has launched the PS5's official webpage, and it’s short on new details. In fact, there aren’t any at all. You can sign up for the console’s newsletter. With Sony skipping E3, that’s one way for it to share info.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.