Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:sony
978
1
Save

Sony has launched the PS5's official webpage, and it’s short on new details. In fact, there aren’t any at all. You can sign up for the console’s newsletter. With Sony skipping E3, that’s one way for it to share info. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Over 36,000 Flash Games Have Been Saved And Are Now Playable Offline

Another Super Smash Bros. Melee Major Bans Infamous Ice Climbers Technique

Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser Is Leaving The Company

Donald Trump Buys The Death Note For $10 Trillion In Latest One-Shot