Dominique “SonicFox” McLean won the biggest Injustice 2 tournament of the year. Again.



Last night, the Injustice 2 Pro Series wrapped up months of competition in Chicago, Illinois, bringing together some of the most accomplished competitors in the world to play for a $100,000 prize pool. Competition began early on Tuesday morning in order to make sure the event’s finals were ready for a broadcast date with Disney XD (seriously), leading to a three-hour break before the final four played out the last few matches of the event.

SonicFox came into the Injustice 2 Pro Series finals in a much different position than last year. While the young furry is still widely considered one of the game’s strongest competitors, his primary focus has been Dragon Ball FighterZ, which he won at the Evolution Championship Series in August. In a recent interview with Kotaku, SonicFox said he no longer cared about Injustice 2 and described the game as “annoying” and the Pro Series specifically as “free money.”

Whether this was feigned bravado in preparation for a disappointing result or just his typical carefree attitude shining through, SonicFox immediately made waves last night by forcing a Joker mirror match in his very first match, a winning effort against Jorge “HeeyGe0rge” Castro of Chile. Like any other fighting game, Injustice 2 has its share of strong and weak characters, but the clown prince of crime definitely falls into the latter category thanks to his poor moveset and ultimately useless character trait.

The choice of a notoriously weak character wasn’t just showmanship on SonicFox’s part. He stuck with Joker throughout most of the tournament. In his next match against the Dominican Republic’s Daris “DR_Gross” Daniel, SonicFox’s Joker took a commanding 3-0 victory over Black Adam, arguably one of the hardest-hitting characters in Injustice 2.



SonicFox briefly switched to the zoning prowess of Captain Cold to deal with Robin specialist Alexandre “Hayatei” Dub-Bilodeau, but returned to Joker again to make an impressive stand to qualify for the grand finals. SonicFox’s opponent in the winners finals just so happened to be Evo 2018 champion Curtis “Rewind” McCall, who brought out Batman for an appropriately-themed battle against the rampaging Joker.

In the Injustice 2 scene, many of the best players will have a couple of characters in their back pocket to use should their main not get the job done. Rewind took a quick 2-0 lead, but SonicFox, who has been known to use at least a dozen characters over the course of his Injustice 2 career, refused to switch away from the one that had already gotten him that far. His dedication paid off as he made an incredible comeback, eventually taking the match by a final score of 3-2.

After a quick trip to the losers finals, Rewind found himself in the grand finals for an immediate rematch against SonicFox. This time, the result was worse than before. Sticking with Batman, Rewind suffered a devastating 3-1 loss, giving SonicFox his second Injustice 2 Pro Series championship in as many years. As has become commonplace, SonicFox immediately donned the elaborate false head portraying his fursona—an anthropomorphized fox with bright blue coloring and a playful expression—to celebrate his victory in the raining confetti.

Despite his prior comments, SonicFox seemed ecstatic during his post-match interview, saying, “I put in a lot of work with Joker over the last couple of months, and I’m so happy to show people that the character isn’t as bad as he seems.” When asked if he had any shoutouts, SonicFox changed the subject to bring up Rewind’s dad, who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer a month and a half before his Evo 2018 win and went into surgery just before he left for the Injustice 2 Pro Series. In order to help out with what must be astronomical expenses, SonicFox said he would be donating $10,000 of his winnings to Rewind’s family. “I don’t do this for the money,” he added, “[Rewind] is one of my good friends, one of my training partners, and I’m so very happy to have shared the stage with him.”



I don’t know what else there is to say about SonicFox that hasn’t been said already. He is a once-in-a-lifetime talent, the kind of player that can pick up any fighting game he wants and be good at it within just a short period of time. Despite his young age, SonicFox has already cemented his legacy as one of the community’s most legendary competitors, and his waltzing into the Injustice 2 Pro Series finals and winning after spending a year focused on everything but Injustice 2 shows just how smart he is when it comes to figuring out the intricacies of the genre and capitalizing on them. Watch out if he picks up your favorite fighting game.