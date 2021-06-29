Someone Has To Draw The Skies In Video Games

Illustration : Marcos Shih

The stuff that exists outside the bits you actually play in is usually taken for granted, but the skybox—the part of a level that constitutes not just the sky but background environments around it that the player can’t access—can also be one of the most beautiful parts of a video game.



So let’s look at the work of a skybox artist tonight. Marcos Shih has worked on everything from Apex Legends to Marvel movies, providing skybox art and matte paintings for backgrounds.

You can see more of Shih’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration : Marcos Shih

Illustration : Marcos Shih

Illustration : Marcos Shih

Illustration : Marcos Shih

Illustration : Marcos Shih

Illustration : Marcos Shih

Illustration : Marcos Shih

