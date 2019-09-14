Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: MrCatFace8885 (Reddit)

Over on the Minecraft subreddit, MrCatFace8885 has created a rather impressive and scary looking plane. Using Redstone, slime blocks and pistons, MrCatFace8885 was able to build a working plane in Minecraft without special mods. Though I’m not sure I would actually want to fly in this loud, convulsing contraption.



According to MrCatFace8885, they built this entire contraption themselves. They also didn’t use any pre-existing designs or other videos to guide them.

Slime blocks and pistons can be combined to create basic machines. This is because slime blocks will actually push and pull nearby blocks. This property can be exploited to create different machines, like a fully working plane. S

Now this plane is very limited in what it can do. According to MrCatFace8885, in response to some comments they received, the plane can’t turn in any direction and it can’t land. It can basically only “fly” straight in one direction at one constant speed. And when sitting inside it, the plane seems to be falling apart constantly. It’s wild looking.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: MrCatface8885 (Reddit)

MrCatFace8885 has provided a download for the plane if anyone out there wants to mess around with this strange creation. Though its creator does warn that you should have a powerful computer, as this creation and all the moving parts can break on slower PCs.



I’m very happy that planes in the real world don’t shift and buckle constantly like this thing. I already know many folks who are afraid of flying and I think if planes acted anything like this Minecraft plane, it would be impossible to get them to fly anywhere.