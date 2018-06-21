Pablo Dominguez is an artist at Industrial Light & Magic, but he’s also worked for Marvel and Dreamworks.

This is just a selection of fan art and personal pieces, not actual Star Wars work, but I thought it was so damn good it was worth a showcase.

You can see more of Pablos art at his personal site and ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.



