A media guy for the Dallas Mavericks has been bugging the team for two years to let him do an Overwatch-style hype video, and they finally relented. It was worth the wait.



Especially for Luka Doncic’s half-ass Junkrat. Before you give him too much shit, though, his complete lack of enthusiasm might be explained by the fact his Overwatch heart lies elsewhere.