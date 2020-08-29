ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:screenshots
screenshotsPhoto modeghost of tsushimaVirtual PhotographyphotographycommunityKotakucore
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
Screenshot: Instagram

This week on Snapshots: Control’s latest DLC just came out and it seems a lot of folks are going back to the game and taking some cool screenshots. Of course, we also have more Ghost of Tsushima photos too! One day people might stop taking great pics of that game..but that ain’t today. And some screens from other games like Doom Eternal and Uncharted 4.

Advertisement
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Zayasgamephoto
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @DARRENMCSHERRY
Advertisement
Uncharted 4
Uncharted 4
Screenshot: @altergraphics
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Mohd Nazif (Email)
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson TP02 Air Purifier (Refurbished)
Control
Control
Screenshot: @BoredAloy
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Elias Gramm (Email)
Advertisement
Control
Control
Screenshot: @AreeLyBadPun
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @BrokenOpus_
Advertisement
Control
Control
Screenshot: @catsandbolts
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal
Screenshot: @Comput_ART
Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @lookatallmyart (Email)

He’ll never be the head of a major corporation.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Call Of Duty Trailer Recklessly Promotes Far-Right Conspiracy Theory

Warframe's Big Twist Knocked My Brain Clean Out Of My Head

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

DISCUSSION

kinjakungen
kinjakungen

You know, at one point I think this place had a section which hosted entire video clips edited together with some humorous commentary and/or music, and not just screenshots...

Hm. I wonder what happened to that thing...? :(