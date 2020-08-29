Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

This week on Snapshots: Control’s latest DLC just came out and it seems a lot of folks are going back to the game and taking some cool screenshots. Of course, we also have more Ghost of Tsushima photos too! One day people might stop taking great pics of that game..but that ain’t today. And some screens from other games like Doom Eternal and Uncharted 4.
“He’ll never be the head of a major corporation.”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
DISCUSSION
You know, at one point I think this place had a section which hosted entire video clips edited together with some humorous commentary and/or music, and not just screenshots...
Hm. I wonder what happened to that thing...? :(