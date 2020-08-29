Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

Screenshot : Instagram

This week on Snapshots: Control’s latest DLC just came out and it seems a lot of folks are going back to the game and taking some cool screenshots. Of course, we also have more Ghost of Tsushima photos too! One day people might stop taking great pics of that game..but that ain’t today. And some screens from other games like Doom Eternal and Uncharted 4.

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Zayasgamephoto

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @DARRENMCSHERRY

Uncharted 4 Screenshot : @altergraphics

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Mohd Nazif (Email)

Control Screenshot : @BoredAloy

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Elias Gramm (Email)

Control Screenshot : @AreeLyBadPun

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @BrokenOpus_

Control Screenshot : @catsandbolts

Doom Eternal Screenshot : @Comput_ART

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @lookatallmyart (Email)

“He’ll never be the head of a major corporation.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



