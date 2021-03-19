Some Good-Ass Video Game Smoke

Gif : Dennis Gustafsson

Look at that smoke! Holy smokes, that’s some good smoke.



This smoke—some of the best I’ve seen in a game—is brought to you by Teardown, a heist game where everything is destructible. It rules. Yesterday on Twitter, developer Dennis Gustafsson trotted out his intangible Mona Lisa like it was no big deal.

“A lot of you have asked for more smoke sim,” he wrote. “It is completely reworked and optimized in upcoming 0.7 [update] and features full script control!”

This is not just some update, Dennis! This is immaculate. Take a victory lap, my guy. You’ve earned it.

