I really liked Solo! What I liked most—and don’t let this appearing in a concept art feature shock you—was how good it looked, how Star Wars everything was, from Corellia to the Kessel Run.



One of the people to thank for that is Finnian MacManus, an artist we’ve featured before here on Fine Art. But that was before he got to start helping out on Star Wars movies, so I thought I’d feature some of that here tonight.

He’s worked on both Solo and Rogue One, and you’ll find a selection of pieces from them below. To see more of MacManus’ art, head to his personal site and ArtStation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

SOLO

ROGUE ONE

