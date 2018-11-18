Photo: Paolo Rattini (Getty)

Krzysztof Piatek has been one of the revelations of the season so far, banging in 13 goals in just 11 games for Genoa. He might have been doing even better if he’d had any idea who his teammates were going to be before joining the club.



In 2017-18 the young striker scored 21 goals for Polish side Cracovia, which earned him the move to Genoa, a side in Italy’s Serie A. Not being one of the league’s bigger clubs with more famous players, Piatek quickly found that he knew absolutely nothing about his new teammates, so turned to the only source he knew: video games.

In an interview with Corriere Della Serra, Piatek says that after making the shift from Poland to Italy for the 2018-19 season, “none of my teammates knew me”.

“Being a stranger gave me an advantage. I didn’t even know my fellow Genoa teammates. After I signed, I turned on the PlayStation and looked for them there”.

Since he’s not explicit about which football game he’s talking about, it’d be easy to make a joke that it had to be FIFA, since PES would have made him “Kristof Partak” and had him playing for “Liguria FC”, but Konami’s series actually has the license for Genoa, down to the kit:

But yeah, it was probably FIFA.