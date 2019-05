Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Snakeybus is a game where you drive a bus that grows longer and longer as you pick up passengers. As in life, your only true enemy is yourself—your unpredictable backside, specifically. So it’s like classic game Snake, but in a big city where you’ve got to drop off passengers ala Crazy Taxi. It’ll be out sometime this month.