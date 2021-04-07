Smuggled Nvidia Cards Found After High-Speed Boat Chase

Screenshot : TVB News

Only a week after a Chinese bust involving cheat makers and luxury cars, authorities have seized hundreds of smuggled Nvidia cards after a speedboat chase in the waters near Hong Kong international airport.



As Tom’s Hardware have translated, from Chinese outlet TVB News, over the weekend police saw a fishing boat anchored suspiciously close to the airport at 2am in the morning, and upon investigating found men moving cargo from the fishing boat onto a nearby speedboat.

As the police approached “the shady men hopped on the speedboat and sped away towards mainland waters”, with the cops pursuing in “a high-speed boat chase”. The smugglers managed to escape, but authorities then doubled back and searched the fishing boat, where they found shark fins, smartphones and “up to 300 unidentified graphics cards”.

While not carrying any markings, it’s believed the cards are Nvidia CMP 30HXs, GPUs made specifically for cryptomining which, while not very good at their job, are nevertheless in high demand at the moment with global shortages affecting the supply of more desirable hardware.