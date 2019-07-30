Today, Smash daddy Masahiro Sakurai announced that Dragon Quest’s hero fighter will arrive in Smash today as part of the version 4.0 update.



The Heroes, just referred to as “Hero” in-game, are from Dragon Quest XI S, Dragon Quest III, Dragon Quest IV and Dragon Quest VIII—each expressed as different skins for the base fighter. Along with them, six Dragon Quest songs are coming to Smash, including two from each game sampled, as well as a Dragon Quest stage called Yggdrasil’s Altar.

Players can buy the fighter pack for $5.99 when it’s online today, Sakurai announced in a video this morning:

Also announced today in the 4.0 update, fighters’ final smash meters now have a time limit. “That will make it harder to use your attack range to play a waiting game,” Sakurai explained. Smash Ultimate’s adventure mode is getting a “very easy” difficulty, too, and now, players in “spectator mode” can bet on who they think will win in exchange for points.

Finally, Smash Ultimate is getting an online tournament mode. Finally. And yet, in proper Smash online fashion, it seems a little wonky: The rulesets will change periodically.