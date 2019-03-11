While the majority of people who tune into Super Smash Bros. tournaments are in it for the nasty spikes and pop-offs, this fighting game’s grassroots community also has some comedy chops to offer. The best surprise from last weekend’s Smash Ultimate Summit tournament was a hilarious, Interstellar-inspired skit from some beloved pros about the difficulty of leaving old versions of Super Smash Bros. behind.

The video begins with top Super Smash Bros. for Wii U player Gonzalo “Zero” Barrios lovingly caressing the outdated Wii U. Then, the number one Smash Ultimate player, Leonardo “MK Leo” Lopez asks, “What are you going to do with it?” The two players look off into the distance. “We need a new console,” Barrios says. “This game is so good, but there have been no patches for a while now.”

Smash Ultimate’s Interstellar is a beautiful and strange thing, but Smash Ultimate Summit’s most stand-out (read: gross-out) promotional video goes to Ezra “Samsora” Morris Jr., a Peach player, who made his “famous” gumbo recipe—actually an unconscionable creation involving flour, bananas, carrots and some type of stock.

Please, Smash pros: Never stop doing these skits, even if it means sacrificing time honing your edge-guards.