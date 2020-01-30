Smash Players Invent The "Dink Dank Dunk"

Today on Highlight Reel we have Smash Bros. combos, Modern Warfare moments, Crazy Taxis, accidental toxic moments and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below.
- Dark Souls III - Super Close Throwing Knife - BaYa_xCouGaRz
- Smash Bros. Ultimate - Dink Dank Dunk - Rey Saez & Yanko Artidiello
- Hitman 2 - MendieAim.mp4 - BernardoOne
- Star Wars: Battlefront II - I may have yeeted palp back to exegol - H4NDSOME_DAN
- Conqueror’s Blade - Wait what - jixxor
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - Two Gokus - Sten Kohlmann
- Destiny 2 - *Hacker voice* I’m in - Kirby_the_god
- CS:GO - Probably my luckiest shot yet (4000h) - Ic3Freezer
- Breath of the Wild - Note to self. Physics engine too strong. - Merripen
- Breath of the Wild - Palm fruit solves a shrine puzzle all by itself. - Eersbosquogsphed
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Modded) - By far the finest volumetric clouds I’ve ever seen - troll909
- Mordhau - “i’m going to do what’s called a pro gamer move” - BurnmaNeeGrow
- Mordhau - dodge this you oh - thesuperJFJ
- Rainbow Six Siege - Spot The Maestro: Hard Edition - logo_to
- Rainbow Six Siege - I accidentally opened up my chat while detonating my nitro and I unintentionally pulled off a toxic play… - yeetlmaoxdd
- Rainbow Six Siege - I don’t think this should work like this - Ma1ccel
- Rainbow Six Siege - Just a reminder that smoke works both ways - daltonthekidd
- Rainbow Six Siege - why I prefer advanced drone deployment - Luxai
- Modern Warfare - I have mastered complete Ultra Instinct - kiyted
- Modern Warfare - Excuse me - Jamersonnnn
- Modern Warfare - I present to you the stupidest shit I’ve ever pulled off - ImInsidious
- Modern Warfare - Yo low key the stim is op - grkbond
- Crazy Taxi - Crazy Taxi More Like Lazy Taxi - WookieFragger
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!