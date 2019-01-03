Today on Highlight Reel we Smash Bros. victories, Battlefield V screams, leaky Tomb Raider buckets, and much more
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- UFC 2 - fadeproof-d
- Madden 19 - The worst way to lose at Madden 19.... - Gregonet31
- Hitman 2 - Colombia - Mirror Trick Shot - Charlie M
- BOTW - No matter how big of a failure I am, horse still got my back - (Direct File) Freshteff
- R6 Siege - 500 hours and an alignment of the stars later… - Onza7
- COD: BO4 - Deja Vu (7x) for Chris Person - The Blackout Experience
- Fallout 76 - Oscar the Scorch - BreadnBuddha
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - The Bucket’s Leaking - Der Krazy Kraut
- Battlefield V - Pure Cakes
- Battlefield V - CWLightning Skillfull Gaming, maybe
- Battlefield V - flying high - Skiipl
- Battlefield V - Your War Is Over - Solid Blake
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - *sniff sniff - Eric Elliott
- Red Dead Online - k bye - Soleil
- Red Dead Online - Its going to be a while till I buy anything from this Butcher Shop - kavalden
- Red Dead Online - see you again - Sr Dark
- Red Dead Online - chessurkat97
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Meechflow95
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - g0m
- Super Super Bros. Ultimate - How Alolan Exeggutor was made to be used - Squirrelsdino
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - snake vs. young link - (direct file) steamedcarpet
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - A filthy kill steal - Bryan Loeher
- Blade and Sorcery - Heard you guys like good hitboxes - Regetik
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!