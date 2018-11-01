There’s one more fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: the Mario series’s Piranha Plant, which will be free if you buy the game before the end of January.

I’m sure someone, somewhere, is very happy about this. Piranha Plant can spit poison, fire spiky balls, and turns into the massive Petey Piranha for its Final Smash. It’s also got an Amiibo incoming in February.

In addition to Piranha Plant, there will be five other downloadable fighters, coming in a set that includes a fighter, a stage, and music for $6. You can buy a season pass for $25 and get all five as they’re released.

Piranha Plant won’t actually be available until February--if you haven’t bought the game before then, you’ll be able to purchase it later. I think I’ll be okay with waiting.