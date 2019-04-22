Today on Highlight Reel we have creative Smash Bros. stages, extreme air, Insurgency helmet reminders, invisible Sekiro fights and much more!
- Day Z - Kage Krigeren
- Steep - Talk about big air - Christmas Bush
- Forza Horizon 3 - Was trying to get an achievement, then this happened… - mdjstg
- Metro Exodus - (Direct file) Bornir
- Skyrim - Never change skyrim - Jesse E
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - And here i was thinking helmets were useless - D4frag
- World War Z - road trip - Originalmadcow
- World War Z - Tokyo outside map - Adam L.
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - just like they remembered it - TheSirToasty (Twitter)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate - ファルコン・映えンチ - tuoraijin
- Rainbow Six Siege - i got siege two days ago and i’m convinced this will be my luckiest kill ever - miguelmealie
- Rainbow Six Siege - Cartoon facts 101 : traps dont work until you actually look down. - XeRoXayuki
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Sekiro becomes a loony toons cartoon - ZieglerPlays
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Invisible Long Arm Centipede Giraffe fight - darklingscribe
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - fuck this dude in particular - Sentrolyx
- Resident Evil 2 - Mr. X Gives a Back Massage - ZeroAsher
- Resident Evil 2 - GTA CJ Meets Big Smoke (MOD) *read desc* - BeastGamingHD
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!