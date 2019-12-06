Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Slot Machine Logo Sure Looks Familiar

This is the logo for an upcoming slot machine called Wheel of Fortune. I’m sure I’ve seen it before.

OH RIGHT.

Image: chuggaaconroy
It’s not an exact copy, but there certainly are many close similarities.

As pointed out on Hachima, this is from Tokyo-based pachinko and slot machine maker Kita Denshi.

The logo was included in a recent trademark filing. The trademark covers slot machines and other amusement machines. Square Enix does not appear to be listed in the filing.

