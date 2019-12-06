Slot Machine Logo Sure Looks Familiar

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This is the logo for an upcoming slot machine called Wheel of Fortune. I’m sure I’ve seen it before.



OH RIGHT.

Image : chuggaaconroy

It’s not an exact copy, but there certainly are many close similarities.



As pointed out on Hachima, this is from Tokyo-based pachinko and slot machine maker Kita Denshi.



The logo was included in a recent trademark filing. The trademark covers slot machines and other amusement machines. Square Enix does not appear to be listed in the filing.