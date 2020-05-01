Slay To The Beat In Rhythm Action Shooter BPM: Bullets Per Minute

Screenshot : Awe Interactive

Coming to PC this summer and consoles this winter, BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a first-person shooter where everything happens to the beat of an epic rock opera. Shoot to the beat. Dodge to the beat. Jump to the beat. Reload to the beat.

Players progress through procedurally-generated levels as a Valkyrie defending Asgard from the forces of evil. Those evil forces move and attack in rhythmic patterns to the beat of music, so players must respond in kind. It’s an incredibly cool idea that makes for an awesome debut trailer.

As a rhythm game aficionado, I do my best work to the beat of the music. I’ve not shot demons in a Doom-like tribute to the frenetic shooters of the ‘90s, but I trust in the beat to see me through.

BPM is the creation of Awe Interactive, a UK studio founded by David Jones, co-founder of Bulkhead Interactive of The Turing Test fame. The studio includes developers who’ve worked on Guitar Hero and DJ Hero, so I believe in it wholeheartedly.

It’s a very red and orange sort of game. Screenshot : Awe Interactive

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is on Steam with a planned release of August, so wishlist away.