Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Skyrim Player Tries To Kill Every Single Living Thing In The Game, Will Die Alone And Remorseful

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Skyrim Player Tries To Kill Every Single Living Thing In The Game, Will Die Alone And Remorseful
Image: Jae

No doubt looking for fresh challenges in a game that’s been out for nearly ten years, jaeinskyrim recently decided to embark on a quest to...kill every single person and creature in the entire game world of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Advertisement

It’s technically an impossible quest, of course; while many people in the game are named characters, certain random NPCs will eventually respawn after a few days, meaning you can never truly wipe out everyone and everything from the surface of the game. But considering it takes days for NPCs to respawn, and their respawning is based on the player re-entering an area—which jaeinskyrim never did, as they simply completed a single round circuit of the map—then from a certain point of view they really did wipe out almost everything in Skyrim.

In total jaeinskyrim—using a handful of mods (like ones to let them access locked areas)—racked up a murder tally of 2201 people and over 2400 creatures, animals and various other non-human beings. That is an exhausting killcount, but then when you set yourself a goal, it’s always nice to see it through until the very end.

undefined
Image: Jae

If you’re interested in the gory details, they actually catalogued their adventures in a diary, which you can catch up on here.

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN

.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION