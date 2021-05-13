Skyrim Player Tries To Kill Every Single Living Thing In The Game, Will Die Alone And Remorseful

Image : Jae

No doubt looking for fresh challenges in a game that’s been out for nearly ten years , j aeinskyrim recently decided to embark on a quest to...kill every single person and creature in the entire game world of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.



It’s technically an impossible quest, of course; while many people in the game are named characters, certain random NPCs will eventually respawn after a few days , meaning you can never truly wipe out everyone and everything from the surface of the game. But c onsidering it takes days for NPCs to respawn, and their respawning is based on the player re-entering an area—which jaeinskyrim never did, as they simply completed a single round circuit of the map —then from a certain point of view they really did wipe out almost everything in Skyrim.

In total jaeinskyrim— using a handful of mods (like ones to let them access locked areas)—racked up a murder tally of 2201 people and over 2400 creatures, animals and various other non-human beings. That is an exhausting killcount, but then when you set yourself a goal, it’s always nice to see it through until the very end.

Image : Jae

If you’re interested in the gory details, they actually catalogued their adventures in a diary, which you can catch up on here.

