After Working On Oblivion Fan Remake For A Decade, Its Devs Aren't Worried About The Rumored Official One

The modders behind the highly anticipated Skyblivion PC mod aren’t concerned that Bethesda might be gearing up to release its very own official Oblivion remake. Instead, the team is just “excited” to finally finish its project and get it in the hands of gamers and Elder Scrolls fans.

Skyblivion is a decade-in-the-making fan remake of Bethesda’s 2006 RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion using Skyrim’s engine. The project started life as a port in 2012 and over the last eight years has evolved into a full-on remake. And now Skyblivion is finally set to launch later this year. But ironically, rumors and reports claim that an official remake of Oblivion is possibly in the works and could potentially arrive this year as well. That might seem like an unfortunate coincidence and bad timing, but according to the lead modder behind Skyblivion, the team isn’t worried about it.

In a recent interview with VG247, Skyblivion’s lead Kyle “Rebelzize” Rebel was asked about the rumored Oblivion remake and said that regardless of the reported game’s status, it doesn’t “affect us much.”



“If [the rumors] are true,” said Rebel, “I hope it will give people even more of a reason to try out our iteration of it. If it’s not true then this will be the best way to re-experience the game [with] a new coat of paint.”

“At the end of the day, we are not trying to sell a game and make a profit. I dedicated 10+ years to bring this game to the fans and I feel this is a typical case of ‘It’s about the journey, not the destination.’ The fact Skyblivion is nearly in a releasable state is a miracle, as we all went into this blindly and in some cases failed our way to the finish line.”

Rebel further added that team is just “excited” to see all their hard work pay off and finally see other people playing the mod.

“I often think about how I would have been able to release this mod years ago [if I’d had] all the knowledge we have now, but unfortunately that’s not the way life works. You achieve your goals through hard work, failure and the rare breakthrough, which we ended up doing,” said Rebel.

Skyblivion is set to launch later this year on PC.

