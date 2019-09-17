Skate Move Destroys Physics

Today on Highlight Reel we have mind-bending skate moves, Fallout buildings, Greedfall spying, and much more.
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below.
- Star Citizen - Anton (via Verneff)
- Fallout 76 - Rocky (Building creator, clip creator anonymous by request)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Grin and bear it - skulltula
- Skyrim - My heart stopped because I hadn’t saved for about 30 minutes, but I had a big brain moment that saved the day. - ItsCham
- Greedfall - Perfect spying, Vasco - wilson 576
- Skater XL - No one will ever land a trick better than this, I have reached peak skater. - personpilot
- Grand Theft Auto Online - one of my better deaths - SergeantBeef666
- Red Dead Online - Red Dead Hadouken - Aaron Ebanks
- Monster Hunter World - Glavenus with the assist - abeeel
- Rainbow Six Siege - through the legs - TheeOr3
- Rainbow Six Siege - ドローンにニトロ跳ね返されたわ - dataiyou123
- Borderlands 3 - (direct file) TwoTimesTheSus
- Borderlands 3 - moze the giant gunner - Makenshin
- Apex Legends - When you accidentally press grapple instead of shoot but it makes you look awesome… - dcrobertshaw
- Apex Legends - oh baby a triple - Marty Gnargiela
- Apex Legends This is what Pathfinder was made for. - Ironcladjack
- Days Gone - Hot Headed (direct file) Edmar Henrique
