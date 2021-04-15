Skate City Rolls Onto PC And Consoles May 6

Gif : Snowman

Skate City, the artful street skating game from Alto’s Odyssey creators Snowman, finally makes the leap from Apple Arcade to PC and console next month, bringing its chill lo-fi beats and dreamy rides to PlayStations, Xboxens, Switch, and PC on May 6.

If I did not need to cover Apple Arcade for work, I would have readily subscribed to service for Skate City. Like the Alto games before it, it’s all about riding and relaxing, pulling off tricks at your leisure. The action is simple and beautiful, the music is sublime. It’s a great game for unwinding at night or just squeezing in a moment of zen during a hectic day. Here’s a taste.

Skate City is a whole mood. Look for it next month wherever whole moods are sold.