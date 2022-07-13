Looks like some people have been enjoying a little more than just early footage of the upcoming Skate 4. While EA continues to keep fans refreshingly up-to-date on a game that’s still a while off, the developers have written a blog post to say there’s a limit to that sentiment, and to ask folks to please stop playing a leaked build of the game.



Turns out that an “earlier version” of the game leaked earlier this year, and fans have been playing—and broadcasting—the experience. For an example, here’s a clip from April, which we can still watch in the tweet below but whose original source has been deleted (via Polygon):

Advertisement

Addressing this, the team wrote a post earlier today that says:

We’re aware of an earlier version of the game that has been distributed without our authorization. This build is from September 2021 and was never intended for external use. While we understand you’re excited to get into the game, we encourage you to be careful when downloading files from unknown sources (and remind you of the potential consequences of breaking EA’s Terms of Service). The best way to get the chance to play is by signing up for skate. insider playtesting here as we continue to invite more and more players into the game throughout the year.

Seems fair! Unfinished games are just that, unfinished, and just like you wouldn’t eat a chef’s meal until they were done cooking, playing a game before it’s released is just a bad idea all around. Developers are getting an unfair example of their work put out there in the public eye, and you’re playing something that isn’t representative of the finished product.

It also says something about the insatiable appetites + lack of patience among certain circles of gamers, but that’s a whole other topic for a whole other post. For now, it’s very cool that a studio is showing off their work in such a raw state, so it’d be just as cool if we could all appreciate that, enjoy the footage we get to see and just...get on with our lives until the game is actually released.

Advertisement

(Remember, EA made three of these games already! You could always just go play one of those for a while!)