Warframe, a game which was first released in 2013, did not launch with an expensive cinematic intro. Six years later it’s got one, courtesy of director Dan Trachtenberg, who if the name doesn’t ring a bell is the man currently trying to get the Uncharted movie out of production hell.



Here it is, running for over six minutes:

I’m fascinated by this. We’re well and truly in the age of games never dying/coming back from the dead, from Fortnite to Rainbow Six Siege, but a game getting its fancy cinematic intro six years after release is something else entirely.

It’s not live in the game yet; players will see it turning up either later this year or early in 2020.