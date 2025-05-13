Sinners Is The First Original Film To Achieve This Box Office Milestone In Nearly A Decade

Sinners is a bona fide blockbuster. It has now earned over $215 million domestically and a total of around $285 million globally. That makes it one of the most successful original live-action films in many, many years.

Last month, director Ryan Coogler’s excellent vampire film Sinners hit theaters. The R-rated original live-action horror flick starring Michael B. Jordan (in two roles) brought in more than $120 million domestically over its first three weekends. Sinners even made more money its second weekend than its first, a very rare feat in modern Hollywood. And now it’s pulled off another impressive trick at the box office.

As reported by The Wrap, Sinners is the first original Hollywood film to bring in over $200 million domestically since Pixar’s Coco in 2017. But that’s an animated flick from Disney, and those tend to do pretty well across the board. If you want to find the last time an original live-action Hollywood movie crossed $200 million at the box office, you have to do go all the way back to 2013's Gravity. The space thriller starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney earned an incredible $275 million domestically. And it seems very likely that Sinners will get close to or even exceed that number in the coming weeks.

Sinners shows that people want new, fresh films

Of course, while Sinners is doing great at the box office and holding its own against Marvel’s Thunderbolts and WB’s other big movie, Minecraft, it’s very unlikely that Coogler’s vampire flick will end up being the highest-grossing original live-action movie ever.

That honor is held by 2009's Avatar, which made over $780 million domestically and $2.9 billion globally. Sinners is very good. It’s better than Avatar and its sequel. But in terms of sheer box office revenue, I doubt it can compete with James Cameron’s uber-blockbuster.

That doesn’t change the fact that Sinners is a big hit and will hopefully convince Hollywood that original movies featuring sex that star and are created by Black people can do well in 2025. You don’t have to keep pumping out comic book slop to make money. The people yearn for new, horny movies. Give them what they want.

