The Sims 4 had a small patch yesterday, and as ever, there were some amusing patch notes.



You will now be given enough time to take care of your neglected baby after the warning “you neglected your baby” notification appears.

The Pile of Discarded Food that results when a toddler throws their food on the ground after eating will no longer be called “Debug,” but instead will be called a “Pile of Discarded Food” when selected in Build Mode.

The Tell Funny Story to Toddler whim is now successfully fulfillable.

Earbuds and Holiday Crackers are no longer available to purchase from a computer while the power is out.

Picking Up a Serving from a bowl of ice cream should no longer cause the ice cream to appear and behave as the Amarena Gelato flavor, but instead as the flavor intended by the bowl’s contents.

Sims instructed to slide on a slippy slide should no longer quit unexpectedly after a single slide.

Sims should no longer get in and out of bed continuously when they attempt to sleep while wearing the earbuds.



You can check out the rest of the patch notes here.