There’s doodling in your textbook. And then, there’s elevating these drawings to a wonderfully twisted art form.

Previously, Kotaku showed off inventive school text drawings from throughout Asia.

Here are some more terrific textbook doodles.

Chanta is pushing the envelope even further, by erasing and redrawing the textbook images—instead of simply doodling over them. The resulting tableau looks completely different and totally subversive.

For his scribbles or “rakugaki” (落書き) as they’re called in Japanese, Chanta uses textbooks. English language textbooks seem to be among his favorite.

Here’s what he did to create the above image:

And so this image:

Is turned into something very different:

Here is a selection of some of Chanta’s silly scrawls:



